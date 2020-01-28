Share This Article:

Authorities Tuesday released the name of a 46-year- old Santee man killed Monday morning when he lost control of a pickup truck on a winding rural road in a hilly neighborhood just east of El Cajon.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Raul Valderrama Jr. was heading east at high speed on La Cresta Road in the Granite Hills area shortly before 9 a.m. when the 2016 Dodge Ram veered off the street east of Forester Creek Road and became airborne, then tumbled down an embankment and hit a large boulder, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

Valderrama was pinned underneath the truck and died at the scene, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

It was not immediately clear if intoxication played a role in the fatal crash, but he was believed to have been wearing a seatbelt at the time, Garrow said.

–City News Service

Coroner’s Office IDs Santee Man Killed in Solo Vehicle Crash Near El Cajon was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: