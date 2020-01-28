Car Crashes into Water at Chula Vista Harbor, Driver Suspected of DUI

Posted by on in | 1 View
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
Chula Vista Police Cruiser
Chula Vista police cruiser. Photo Credit: So Cal Metro Flickr.

A 20-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after she crashed a car into the San Diego Bay near the Chula Vista Harbor, police said Tuesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

Dispatchers received several calls shortly before 9:20 p.m. Monday from people reporting that a white four-door sedan had crashed into the water near the docks off Marina Parkway, Chula Vista police Lt. Gino Grippo said.

Officers responded to the scene and found that the car’s two occupants were already out of the vehicle and back on land.

The driver, a 20-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of DUI, Grippo said. Her name was not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

San Diego Harbor Police officers responded to the scene to help Chula Vista officers get the Chevrolet Sonic sedan out of the water, Grippo said.

–City News Service

Car Crashes into Water at Chula Vista Harbor, Driver Suspected of DUI was last modified: January 28th, 2020 by Debbie L. Sklar

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss