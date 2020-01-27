Motorist Killed in Solo Rollover Crash in Granite Hills Neighborhood

Share This Article:

A driver was killed Monday in a solo-vehicle rollover crash near an intersection in the Granite Hills neighborhood east of El Cajon.

The crash was reported around 8:50 a.m. just east of the intersection of La Cresta and Forester Creek roads, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

The vehicle veered off the right side of La Cresta Road and rolled down a rocky embankment, Garrow said, adding that the driver was the only person inside.

The driver, a man whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

No vehicle description was immediately available.

–City News Service

