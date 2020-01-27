Driver, 16, Blamed in Crash Near Palomar College That Seriously Injured Landscaper

Share This Article:

A man was seriously injured Monday when a car driven by a 16-year-old girl crashed into a parked trailer he was standing next to on a street near Palomar College, authorities said.

Pimienta Rodriguez Celso, 43, was unloading landscaping equipment alongside West Borden Road in San Marcos when the crash occurred at about 7:15 a.m., according to officials with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Medics took Celso to a hospital for treatment of a broken neck, a fractured rib, a scalp laceration and other trauma, said Sgt. Nicholas Maryn.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, the sergeant said.

— City News Service

