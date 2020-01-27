2 Residents Displaced After Chimney Fire Damages Rancho Penasquitos Home

Share This Article:

Two residents were displaced Monday when a predawn chimney fire caused an estimated $20,000 in structural damage to their Rancho Penasquitos home.

The non-injury blaze was reported shortly after 1:55 a.m. at a two- story house on Korrey Drive off Cuca Street and Carmel Mountain Road, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said firefighters had to cut parts of the roof above a bedroom to access the fire, which was confined to the chimney. The blaze was caused by an overheated fire in the fireplace, she said.

Two adults were displaced, but were able to make their own sleeping arrangements, Munoz said.

–City News Service

