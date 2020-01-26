Driver Arrested on Suspicion of DUI Following Serious Injury Crash

Share This Article:

A 26-year-old man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving under the influence after his Smart car crossed the center divide and sideswiped an SUV in the Scripps Ranch neighborhood, triggering a three-vehicle injury crash, police said.

The crash occurred at 10:12 a.m. when the compact car, traveling eastbound on the 10600 block Pomerado Road, crossed into the eastbound lanes and hit a Land Rover driven by a 68-year-old woman, said Officer Dino Delimitros of the San Diego Police Department.

The Land Rover spun around and crossed into the eastbound lanes and was struck broadside by a Honda HRV driven by a 27-year-old woman with two juvenile passengers, according to the officer.

The driver of the Land Rover suffered a fractured pelvis, and the two other drivers and the passengers in the Honda had minor injuries, according to the SDPD, which did not release the name of the motorist who was arrested.

— City News Service

