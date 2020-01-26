Chula Vista Officer Injured by Drunk Driver on Telegraph Canyon Road

Share This Article:

A Chula Vista Police officer was injured Sunday when his cruiser was rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver on Telegraph Canyon Road in an accident that sent four people to the hospital.

The accident happened at 12:40 a.m. when the driver of a Scion tC traveling west on Telegraph Canyon Road near Paseo Ranchero rear-ended a police car that was also traveling west, according to Officer Victor Del Rio.

After hitting the police car, the Scion driver continued and struck a Honda CR-V that was stopped in the left-turn lane facing west, police said.

The officer, the driver of the Scion and the CR-V driver and passenger were all taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Del Rio said.

The unidentified driver of the Scion was later arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

The crash is being investigated by the traffic division of the Chula Vista Police Department.

— City News Service

