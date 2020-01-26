Share This Article:

Three people were seriously injured very early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle crash on state Route 52 in Tierrasanta.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The impact happened about 1 a.m. Sunday when two cars traveling west on the highway collided just before the Santo Road exit, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The crash blocked the left lanes of the highway, causing a partial shut-down for about an hour.

There were no details about what caused the crash to occur.

Drivers of both vehicles were trapped in the cars, as was a passenger in one car. All three people were taken to hospitals as trauma patients, according the department’s Instagram post.

— Staff report

3 People Seriously Injured in Early Morning Crash on State Route 52 in Tierrasanta was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: