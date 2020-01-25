Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest 29 During County-Wide Warrant Sweep

Share This Article:

San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies took 29 people into custody Saturday during a nine-hour sweep of people with felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants.

The 29 arrests cleared a total of 32 misdemeanor and two felony warrants of people wanted on charges ranging from assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence to DUI, hit-and-run and skipping out on a court appearance, according to sheriff’s department spokeswoman Melissa Aquino.

The arrests occurred in Alpine, El Cajon, Jamul, Lakeside, La Mesa, Lemon Grove, Rancho San Diego, Santee and Spring Valley, Aquino said.

“Surrendering is a better alternative than a deputy showing up on your doorstep and taking you to jail,” she said. “Clearing or removing a bench warrant can only be done by appearing in court.”

Aquino warned of scammers posing as deputies and calling people on the telephone to demand money to clear warrants. That cannot be done on the telephone, she said.

— City News Service

