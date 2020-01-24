San Diego Police Shoot, Kill Suspect During Scuffle in Oak Park

Police at scene of shooting
San Diego Police at the scene of the officer-involved shooting in Oak Park. Courtesy OnScene.TV

At least one San Diego Police officer opened fire Friday on a suspect, fatally wounding him, during a scuffle that broke out following a brief foot chase in Oak Park.

The officer-involved shooting at Krenning and 54th streets took place about 3:45 p.m., according to police.

The suspect died at the scene, Officer Tony Martinez said. No other injuries were reported.

It was not immediately clear why police were trying to apprehend the man, whose name was unavailable in the late afternoon.

Officers closed traffic lanes around the site of the shooting to allow investigators to gather evidence.

— City News Service

