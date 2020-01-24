Driver Arrested After Car Flies off I-5, Seriously Injures Man in Chula Vista

Share This Article:

A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI this morning after her car veered off Interstate 5 in Chula Vista and seriously injured a pedestrian before erupting in flames.

The crash was reported around 2:05 a.m. near southbound I-5 and J Street, California Highway Patrol Officer Salvador Castro said.

A woman was driving her sedan southbound on I-5 when the vehicle swerved off the right shoulder across the J Street on-ramp and went down an embankment off Bay Boulevard, then struck a homeless man in an encampment, 10News reported.

When the car stopped, the woman crawled away, then it burst into flames, the news station reported.

The driver and the pedestrian were both taken to UCSD Medical Center for treatment of major injuries, Castro said. Their ages and names were not immediately available.

Once medically cleared, the woman was expected to be booked on suspicion of felony DUI, the officer said.

Updated at 11 a.m. Jan 24, 2020

— City News Service

