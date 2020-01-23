Semi Truck Crashes into Power Pole in El Cajon, Results in Outage for Over 500

Share This Article:

A semi-truck sheared a fire hydrant and crashed into a power pole Thursday morning in El Cajon, causing an outage that left more than 500 customers without power, police said.

The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. in the 1100 block of Vernan Way, El Cajon police Lt. Keith MacArthur said.

The truck’s driver took a turn too tight then sheared a fire hydrant and slammed into a power pole, knocking power lines down in the roadway, MacArthur said.

No injuries were reported.

The crash caused an outage that initially left 521 San Diego Gas & Electric customers without power in the El Cajon and Fletcher Hills areas, according to an SDG&E online outage map.

As of 7:30 a.m., power had been restored to all but 42 customers and those customers were expected to have power restored by 3 p.m. Thursday, according to SDG&E.

Police shut down Vernon Way between Cuyamaca Street and Marshall Avenue for the crash clean-up. Cuyamaca Street was also closed between Bradley Avenue and Fletcher Parkway.

–City News Service

