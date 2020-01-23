Person Seriously Hurt by Falling Tree in University City

Paramedic
Photo by Alexander Nguyen

A falling tree struck and seriously injured a person at a University City-area hotel Thursday.

The tree was being cut down at Embassy Suites by Hilton San Diego-La Jolla, 4550 La Jolla Village Drive, when it struck a person shortly before 11 a.m., according to police and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Medics took the victim, described as a guest at the hotel, to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

Details on the nature of the patient’s injuries were not immediately available.

–City News Service

