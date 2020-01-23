Pedestrian Dies in Clairemont After 3 Vehicles Hit Him and All Flee Scene

Share This Article:

A hit-and-run driver fatally struck a 44-year-old pedestrian in Clairemont on Wednesday evening and two other vehicles ran over the victim.

Officers received the call about 7:30 p.m. about a hit-and-run in the 5500 block of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard near Interstate 805, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The man was struck by the vehicle in the No. 2 lane of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, then run over by two other vehicles that also left the scene, Heims said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Heims said.

It was unclear if the victim was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the accident and “fault is yet to be determined,” Heims said.

The name of the victim was not disclosed.

Anyone who witnessed this deadly hit-and-run was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

