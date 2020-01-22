U.S. Citizen Smuggling Migrants Assaults Border Patrol Agent in Pine Valley

Share This Article:

A U.S. citizen who was allegedly smuggling Mexican migrants was arrested Tuesday after assaulting a Border Patrol agent.

The Border Patrol said the the incident began around 1:15 a.m. when agents on Interstate 8 attempted to stop a 2007 Ford F-350 pickup east of Kitchen Creek Road near Campo.

The driver of the pick-up initially pulled over, but then sped off west toward the checkpoint near Pine Valley. Agents deployed a tire deflation device, but the pickup continued on, finally pulling off onto Sunrise Highway and stopping.

The driver fled and hid behind a bush. When agents neared, the man jumped out and tackled one of them. With the help of the second agent, the man was finally handcuffed.

Inside the F-350, agents discovered three Mexican men and one Mexican woman, all of whom were illegally present in the United States.

The driver, a U.S. citizen, was arrested and charged with alien smuggling and assault on a federal officer.

