Two Suffer Moderate Injuries in Power Pole Crash in Ramona

A minivan crashed into a power pole in Ramona this morning, leaving two people hospitalized and causing an outage that briefly left nearly five dozen customers without power.

The crash was reported around 8:35 a.m. on Warnock Drive just west of San Vicente Road, California Highway Patrol Officer Jim Bettencourt said.

Two occupants of the minivan were taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The crash caused an outage that initially affected 58 San Diego Gas & Electric customers in the Ramona, Barona and Iron Mountain areas, SDG&E spokesman Wes Jones said. By 9 a.m., power was restored to all but three customers that were expected to back online by 2:30 Wednesday afternoon, Jones said.

The crash left wires down in the roadway, prompting authorities to shut down traffic in the area while SDG&E crews made repairs, Bettencourt said. All lanes were expected to reopen by 12:30 p.m.

–City News Service

