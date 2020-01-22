Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with Pickup in Pauma Valley

Share This Article:

A motorcyclist who suffered severe injuries in a collision with a pickup truck near a Pauma Valley intersection early this month has died, authorities reported Wednesday.

Johnny Esslinger, 58, of Valley Center was riding near the intersection of Cole Grade and Spring Valley roads shortly after 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 6 when he went to pass slower vehicles and struck the side of a pickup that turned in front of him, according to information from the California Highway Patrol and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Esslinger was taken to Palomar Medical Center for treatment of severe head trauma, but his condition declined and he was pronounced dead at 11:50 a.m. Monday, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

