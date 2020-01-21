Share This Article:

Homicide detectives Tuesday were investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a high-rise apartment in downtown San Diego’s East Village neighborhood.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

A security guard at the Vantage Point Apartments, 1281 Ninth Ave., called 911 shortly before 5:10 p.m. Monday to report that he and a friend of the tenant had entered the apartment and found the man dead, San Diego police Lt. Michelle Velovich said.

She said responding officers reported the body showed signs of trauma, leading them to characterize the death as suspicious. The victim was believed to be in his late 40s, Velovich said.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office was called in to take custody of the body for autopsy and identification purposes.

Anyone with information about the death was asked to call SDPD’s homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

No further details were immediately available.

Updated at 10:10 a.m. Jan. 21, 2020

— City News Service

Man Found Dead in East Village Apartment was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: