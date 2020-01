Share This Article:

A fire of unknown origin extensively damaged a South Bay home Tuesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The non-injury blaze in the 500 block of Dahlia Avenue in Imperial Beach erupted about 9 a.m., according to sheriff’s officials. The residents of the house, a family of three, were able to safely evacuate to a neighbor’s home as the fire was beginning to spread, said Sgt. Omar Vega.

Deputies cleared people out of several nearby houses as a precaution while firefighters extinguished the flames, which caused extensive damage to the structure and to two vehicles parked outside it, Vega said.

Though the blaze broke out near the displaced residents’ water heater, the precise cause was not immediately clear.

— City News Service

Imperial Beach Fire at Dahlia Avenue Home Does Extensive Damage was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: