Blaze Destroys Trailer Parked on Road in Bonsall; No Injuries Reported

A trailer being used for storage on a dirt road in Bonsall was destroyed by fire Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 4:40 a.m. in the 6900 block of West Lilac Road, near Rawhide Ranch Road west of Interstate 15, according to North County Fire Protection District spokesman John Choi.

Firefighters responding to the scene found a roughly 25-foot-long trailer fully engulfed in flames, Choi said.

Crews from the Oceanside and Vista fire departments, along with Cal Fire San Diego firefighters, helped to douse the blaze, which was contained within 45 minutes, he said.

No injuries were reported.

The trailer was a total loss, but a damage estimate was not immediately available, Choi said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

–City News Service

