49-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck by Car on Escondido Street

A 49-year-old man was fatally struck by a car on an Escondido street, police said Tuesday.
The man was struck around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Washington Avenue at Grape Street, Escondido police Lt. Scott Walters said.
Walters said the man was crossing Washington Avenue northbound at Grape Street when he was struck by a 2007 Kia Spectra sedan being driven east on Washington. He was pronounced dead at Palomar Medical Center. His name was withheld pending family notification.
The Kia driver, a 49-year-old Escondido woman whose name was not released, was uninjured and remained at the scene to cooperate with investigators, authorities said.
Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash, Sgt. Aaron Heath said.
–City News Service
