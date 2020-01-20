Car Swerving to Avoid Coyote Hits Pole and Cuts Power to 900 in Oceanside

Share This Article:

A man crashed into a power pole after swerving to avoid a coyote on an Oceanside street, causing an outage that left just over 900 customers without power Monday morning.

The crash was reported at 3:05 a.m. in the 200 block of El Camino Real, Oceanside Police Sgt. Josh Morris said.

A 36-year-old man was driving a sedan on El Camino Real when he swerved to avoid a coyote and struck a power pole, Morris said.

The car overturned and ended up on its roof, but no injuries were reported, the sergeant said, adding that intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

An outage was reported around the same time in the Oceanside area, affecting about 905 customers, according to the San Diego Gas & Electric online outage map.

Power was expected to be restored for all customers by noon Monday, according to SDG&E.

— City News Service

