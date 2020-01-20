Car Swerving to Avoid Coyote Hits Pole and Cuts Power to 900 in Oceanside

A man crashed into a power pole after swerving to avoid a coyote on an Oceanside street, causing an outage that left just over 900 customers without power Monday morning.
The crash was reported at 3:05 a.m. in the 200 block of El Camino Real, Oceanside Police Sgt. Josh Morris said.
A 36-year-old man was driving a sedan on El Camino Real when he swerved to avoid a coyote and struck a power pole, Morris said.
The car overturned and ended up on its roof, but no injuries were reported, the sergeant said, adding that intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash.
An outage was reported around the same time in the Oceanside area, affecting about 905 customers, according to the San Diego Gas & Electric online outage map.
Power was expected to be restored for all customers by noon Monday, according to SDG&E.
— City News Service
