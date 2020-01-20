Bullets Hit 2 Vehicles in Clairemont, But No Injuries Reported

Share This Article:

Police Monday investigated a report of shots fired at two vehicles near the Clairemont neighborhood of San Diego.

Multiple shots were fired around 3 p.m. on the 7000 block of Eastman Street, according to San Diego Police.

While there were no injuries, both vehicles had bullet holes, police said. Officers on scene found several shell casings.

It was unclear whether the vehicles were occupied when shots were fired.

According to police, witnesses saw three juveniles leaving the scene, but no suspects have been located.

— City News Service

