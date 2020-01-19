1 Person Killed in Head-On Crash at Intersection in Bonsall

Posted by on in | Views
Share This Article:
Facebooktwitterredditpinterestlinkedinmail
First responders at the scene of the accident
First responders at the scene of the fatal accident in Bonsall. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A person was killed Saturday night in a head-on crash in the Bonsall community of North San Diego County, the California Highway Patrol reported.

Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution

The accident was reported at 9:21 p.m. on South Mission Road at state Route 76, where a white sedan and a gray SUV collided, the CHP said.

At least one other person was injured and transported to a nearby hospital, according to reports from the scene.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner was called to the scene at 9:38 p.m., the CHP said.

No further details were immediately available.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

1 Person Killed in Head-On Crash at Intersection in Bonsall was last modified: January 19th, 2020 by Chris Jennewein

Follow Us:
Facebooktwitterrss