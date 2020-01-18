Two 15-Year-Old Boys Die When Speeding BMW Crashes and Burns in Mission Valley

Share This Article:

Two teenage boys were killed Saturday and three other teens were seriously injured in a solo-vehicle DUI crash in Mission Valley.

The two 15-year-old boys died when the speeding 2008 BMW they were in veered off a freeway off-ramp and caught fire.

The crash occurred at about 3:15 a.m. on the off-ramp from southbound state Route 163 to westbound Interstate 8, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The 17-year-old driver was arrested at a hospital on suspicion of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, Officer Salvador Castro of the California Highway Patrol said.

All five boys range in age from 15 to 19 and were friends, Castro said.

The driver and two other teens were able to escape the burning vehicle, but two boys were trapped in the back seat, Castro said. Their bodies were found after firefighters put out the flames.

The southbound lanes of state Route 163 from Friars Road to the off-ramp to westbound Interstate 8 were closed temporarily during an investigation, but were re-opened later in the evening.

The names of the two dead victims were not disclosed.

The crash was under investigation.

Updated at 11:50 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020

— City News Service

