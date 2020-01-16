Police: Man Pulls Gun on Process Server in Pacific Beach

Share This Article:

A man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of pulling a gun on a process server at a Pacific Beach apartment.

The court’s worker was trying to serve a restraining order at the rental residence in the 4600 block of Ingraham Street when the suspect allegedly pointed a pistol at him shortly before 8 a.m., according to San Diego Police.

The victim retreated and made a 911 call, Officer Billy Hernandez said. Patrol personnel went to the complex, took up positions around it and called out to the suspect to surrender.

About 9 a.m., the suspect came out of the residence and was taken into custody without incident. His name was not immediately available.

A woman who was in the apartment with the suspect at the time of the encounter was detained for questioning, Hernandez said.

–City News Service

