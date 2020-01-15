Authorities ID Lane-Splitting Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on SR-125

Share This Article:

Authorities Wednesday identified a motorcyclist who was fatally injured when he crashed into several slow-moving cars while splitting lanes on a congested stretch of state Route 125 in La Mesa during morning rush hour.

Everett Burgess, 31, of Lemon Grove, was riding to the north at high speed, traveling between vehicles amid stop-and-go traffic, when his 2013 Suzuki GW250 sideswiped a 2012 Dodge Challenger near Spring Street shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The two-wheeler then rear-ended a 2014 Toyota Corolla and crashed to the ground, throwing the helmeted rider onto the roadway, the CHP reported.

Medics took Burgess to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he succumbed to his injuries about an hour later, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

