Lane-Splitting Motorcyclist Killed in Rush-Hour Crash on SR-125

A motorcyclist was fatally injured Tuesday when he crashed into several slow-moving cars while splitting lanes on a congested stretch of state Route 125 during morning rush hour, authorities reported.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The 31-year-old Lemon Grove man was riding to the north at high speed, traveling between vehicles amid stop-and-go traffic, when his 2013 Suzuki GW250 sideswiped a 2012 Dodge Challenger near Spring Street in La Mesa shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.
The two-wheeler then rear-ended a 2014 Toyota Corolla and crashed to the ground, hurling the helmeted rider onto the roadway, CHP public-affairs Officer Travis Garrow said.
No other injuries were reported.
State law does not prohibit motorcycle riders from passing other vehicles traveling in the same direction within the same lane, a practice commonly known as lane splitting, according to the California Department of Motor Vehicles.
— City News Service
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: