Border Patrol Arrests 14-Year-Old Boy with Meth Strapped to His Body

Border Patrol agents arrested a 14-year-old Mexican boy and three U.S. and Mexican companions attempting to smuggle 54 pounds of meth through a checkpoint on Route 94 in Jamul.

The youth had three bundles of crystal meth strapped to his body beneath his clothing.

The incident began at 10:30 p.m. on Monday when a silver 2006 Volkswagen Jetta approached the checkpoint and a drug-sniffing dog alerted officers.

The vehicle was sent to secondary inspection, where officers found meth on the boy and in three backpacks inside the car. Altogether, the contraband drugs had a street value of $102,000.

The driver, a 34-year-old American man, was arrested, along with the 14-year-old boy, a 16-year-old American boy and a 16-year-old Mexican boy.

Since Oct. 1, agents in the San Diego Sector have seized approximately 1,099 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $2.1 million.

