Scruffy Robber Demands Large Bills from El Cajon Bank Teller

A stubble-faced thief in dark glasses robbed an East County bank Monday afternoon.

The man, who appeared to be in his 30s, approached a teller at the US Bank branch office in the 2700 block of Navajo Road in El Cajon about 3:15 p.m. and said, “This is a robbery — give me all your large bills,” according to police.

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber left the bank and ran off to the south on Fletcher Parkway.

The thief was described as a thin, unshaven, roughly 6-foot white or Hispanic man with acne scars on his face and a thick mustache. He was wearing baggy blue jeans, a gray sweatshirt, sunglasses and a gray-and-white baseball- style cap with mesh on the back.

— City News Service

