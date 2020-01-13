Share This Article:

A suspected intoxicated driver caused a Clairemont Mesa-area pileup that left another motorist seriously injured Monday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m., when a 59-year-old man lost control of the 2019 Nissan Frontier he was driving on Balboa Avenue near Lindbergh Neighborhood Park, according to San Diego Police.

The westbound pickup truck struck a raised center median at Charger Boulevard, then crossed onto the eastbound side of the street, where it collided with an oncoming 2014 Jeep Patriot driven by a 33-year-old woman. Her SUV, in turn, crashed into a 2017 Honda Civic and a 2015 Jeep Cherokee, Officer John Buttle said.

Medics took the driver of the Patriot to a hospital for treatment of a broken thighbone and evaluated a passenger in her vehicle for complaints of pain. The other three motorists involved in the wreck were uninjured, Buttle said.

The driver of the Frontier was arrested on suspicion of DUI. His name was not immediately available.

— City News Service

Intoxicated Driver Causes Multi-Car Pileup in Clairemont Mesa was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: