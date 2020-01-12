Lifeguards Rescue Naked Man Trapped by High Tide at Sunset Cliffs

Share This Article:

San Diego Lifeguards on Sunday rescued a naked man who was hanging onto a small ledge at Sunset Cliffs after getting trapped by high tides.

The uninjured man in his 20s or 30s was transported by medics to County Mental Health for a psychiatric evaluation, according to Lifeguard Services Lt. Andy Lerum.

The man said he was “exploring around” in the water when the high tide rolled in and trapped him. He then began climbing the cliffs at No Surf Beach near Hill Street at about 10:40 a.m., clinging to the rocks about three-fourths of the way from the top of the cliff until lifeguards arrived.

Lifeguards used special equipment designed for cliff rescues to lift the man to safety atop the cliffs.

San Diego Police officers were on the scene helping lifeguards with the rescue. Medics evaluated the man and determined he needed to be taken for a further psychiatric evaluation, Lerum said.

— City News Service

