Share This Article:

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department announced it will conduct a DUI and license checkpoint somewhere in the city limits of Santee on Saturday night.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Deputies will be stopping drivers from 8:30 p.m. Saturday until 2:30 a.m. Sunday to check for alcohol or marijuana impairment as well as proper licensing.

The checkpoints are regularly announced in advance as a deterrent to people who might drink or smoke to excess and then get behind the wheel.

“Traffic volume and weather permitting, all vehicles may be checked and drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs will be arrested,” the department said in a statement. “Our objective is to send a clear message to those who are considering driving a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol and/or drugs.”

Funding for the operation is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Sheriff Plans Saturday Night DUI Checkpoint in Santee was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: