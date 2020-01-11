Person Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash in National City

Share This Article:

A person was killed Saturday morning in a two- vehicle crash on the Interstate 5 freeway in National City, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash on the northbound freeway, just north of State Route 54, occurred at 4:51 a.m., the CHP reported.

The crash involved a black Toyota Tacoma truck hitting a parked black Jeep at the center divider on the northbound freeway, according to a CHP incident report. The Jeep ended up on its roof.

According to media reports, the truck driver ran away from the scene.

All lanes of the northbound I-5 freeway were shut down, then re-opened at 10:40 a.m. between Mile of Cars Way and Harbor Drive/Civic Center Drive, according to Cal Trans San Diego.

Updated at 11 a.m. Jan. 11, 2020

–City News Service

