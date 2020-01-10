Two Men Sentenced for Man’s Shotgun Slaying at Pacific Beach Home

Share This Article:

Two men who took part in a fatal Pacific Beach home invasion that resulted in the shotgun slaying of a resident were sentenced Friday to state prison terms.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Carlos Yslas, 25, and Pedro Ramirez, 28, were sentenced Friday for their roles in the death of 44-year-old MarcAnthony Mendivil, who was shot in a home in the 2300 block of Wilbur Avenue on Dec. 29, 2018.

Mendivil was living at the home of another defendant, Paul Charles Weinberger, 51, at the time of his death and was killed in what court documents describe as a forcible eviction gone wrong.

Yslas, who was the gunman in the incident, was sentenced to 27 years in state prison, based on his plea to a voluntary manslaughter charge. Deputy District Attorney Flavio Nominati said Yslas was released from prison on a residential burglary conviction about a week prior to the shooting.

Ramirez was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday, while co- defendant Freddy Sosa, 38, was sentenced last year to eight years in prison. Weinberger was sentenced to three years earlier this week.

Sosa pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter, while Weinberger pleaded to an assault with a firearm charge.

According to court documents, Sosa had previously lived at the home, but was kicked out by Weinberger following a dispute. Mendivil then moved in, but soon after, Weinberger contacted Sosa asking him for help in removing Mendivil from the home for unspecified reasons, investigators were told.

Weinberger told police he was drugged on the night of Mendivil’s killing and forced to withdraw cash from his bank to pay Yslas and Ramirez, who were brought in to assist in forcibly removing Mendivil from the home, court documents state.

However, in the process of forcing Mendivil out, Yslas shot Mendivil twice. According to defense attorney Kristen Haden, Yslas believed the victim was reaching for a weapon, which later turned out to be a knife beneath his mattress.

Officers found Mendivil suffering from a gunshot wound when they responded to a 1:47 a.m. call of a possible shooting, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said. He died at a hospital about 45 minutes later, Dobbs said.

Weinberger and Sosa were arrested the day of the killing, while Yslas and Ramirez were already in custody on unrelated charges when they were re- arrested and charged last February for their roles in the homicide.

–City News Service

Two Men Sentenced for Man’s Shotgun Slaying at Pacific Beach Home was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: