Share This Article:

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in the torso and leg Friday morning at a homeless encampment in Chula Vista, police said.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Firefighters requested police assistance at 4:30 a.m. after responding to a report of an injured man in the 2400 block of Main Street, east of Interstate 5, Chula Vista police Lt. Chris Kelley said.

Officers responded to the scene and learned that a 29-year-old man had been taken to a hospital for treatment of stab wounds to his torso and leg, which were not believed to be life-threatening, Kelley said.

After following a blood trail at the scene, the officers found out the stabbing happened at a homeless encampment off Main Street, the lieutenant said.

The victim was uncooperative with investigators and declined to tell them what happened prior to the stabbing or what his attacker looked like, Kelley said.

–City News Service

Man Stabbed in Torso, Leg at Chula Vista Homeless Encampment was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: