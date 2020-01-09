Suspected Fentanyl Death in Rancho Bernardo Prompts Hazmat Call-Out

Share This Article:

A suspected fentanyl overdose at a Rancho Bernardo home left a man dead Thursday, sent three other people — including a firefighter – – to a hospital for precautionary checkups and led to a hazardous-materials investigation, authorities said.

The apparent drug-abuse death in the 11300 block of Calenda Road, in an upscale neighborhood south of Lake Hodges, was reported about 4 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The overdose victim, believed to be 27 years old, died at the residence, authorities reported. His name was not immediately available.

Due to the possible presence in the house of the extremely potent and often deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl, medics took two other people present at the time of the fatality and a firefighter to a trauma center for toxicity screenings, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

A hazardous-materials team from the city of Poway was sent to the home just west of Interstate 15 to clear it of any dangerous substances, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was called in to investigate the case, Munoz said.

Updated at 12 p.m. Jan. 9, 2020

–City News Service

