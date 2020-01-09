El Cajon Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested After Standoff with Police

Share This Article:

A domestic violence suspect holed up in an East County apartment Thursday when police tried to contact him, prompting a several-hour standoff that ended with his arrest, authorities said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, refused to cooperate with officers when they arrived to speak with him at the rental residence in the 300 block of Jamacha Road in El Cajon shortly before noon, according to El Cajon police.

Officers blocked off nearby traffic lanes as a precaution while trying to convince the man to surrender. He refused, and the stalemate continued until about 2 p.m., when police took him into custody, said Lt. Darrin Forster.

Details on the arrest and the family disturbance that initially sent officers to the neighborhood southeast of downtown El Cajon were not immediately available.

— City News Service

