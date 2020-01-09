Share This Article:

Authorities Thursday released the name of a 21-year-old motorist who died in an Otay Mesa freeway crash that sent his teenage passengers to hospitals.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Rolando Mora Labandelo of San Ysidro was speeding westbound on state Route 905 when he lost control of his black Chrysler 300 for unknown reasons about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office and California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle veered out of control and crashed into a guardrail near Beyer Boulevard, hurling Labandelo onto the roadway, the CHP reported. He died at the scene.

Emergency crews freed several of Labandelo’s passengers from the wrecked car. Medics took two girls, ages 15 and 16; a 17-year-old boy; and two men, ages 18 and 19 — to hospitals for treatment of undisclosed injuries.

— City News Service

Authorities ID Man Who Died in Otay Mesa Freeway Wreck was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: