Share This Article:

Authorities Thursday publicly identified a 71-year-old man who was killed when he pulled out in front of a pickup truck at a Rancho Bernardo intersection.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

John Benson Atcheson of San Diego was driving a 2018 Chevrolet Bolt around 6:20 p.m. Monday when he turned from Meandro Drive onto Rancho Bernardo Road, according to San Diego police and the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

At the same time, a 23-year-old woman was driving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma eastbound on Rancho Bernardo Road and was unable to stop before hitting the Chevy, police said.

Paramedics rendered aid to Atcheson, but he was pronounced dead in an ambulance on the way to Palomar Medical Center, the Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

The Toyota driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of a broken collarbone and a broken tailbone, police said.

–City News Service

Authorities ID Man Killed in Wreck at Rancho Bernardo Intersection was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: