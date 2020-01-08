Allegedly Drunk SUV Driver Seriously Injures Pedestrian in La Mesa

Share This Article:

A 41-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of driving under the influence when he struck and seriously injured a pedestrian at a La Mesa intersection.

The collision happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Grossmont Center Drive and Center Drive, La Mesa Police Lt. Brian Stoney said.

A man was attempting to cross eastbound on Grossmont Center Drive within a marked crosswalk, but he did not have the right-of-way when he started crossing against a “do not walk” signal, Stoney said.

At the same time, a man driving a 2004 Nissan SUV was heading eastbound on Center Drive and ran a red light when he turned right onto Grossmont Center Drive and struck the pedestrian, the lieutenant said.

The victim — believed to be in his 50s — was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, including a fractured lower right leg and a fractured hip, Stoney said, adding that the man did not have identification on him and officers were unable to identify him Tuesday night.

Investigators arrested the SUV driver, 41-year-old Brandon Michael West of Poway, on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury.

West is on probation for a previous DUI and has prior drug and alcohol-related arrests, Stoney said.

He was booked into San Diego Central Jail and was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.

— City News Service

