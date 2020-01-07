Man Pleads Guilty in Fatal East County Frying Pan Attack

Share This Article:

A former resident of an East County independent living facility who fatally beat another resident in the face and head with a frying pan is slated to be sentenced to 16 years to life in state prison following his guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge.

Brad Masaru Payton, 26, also admitted Monday to a deadly weapon allegation for the Dec. 20, 2018, killing of Matthew McCarthy, 39.

Police said the killing stemmed from an unspecified argument that took place at around 5 a.m. at a transitional group home in the 1200 block of Naranca Avenue in El Cajon.

Patrol officers arrived to find a badly beaten McCarthy in a bedroom at the residence, said El Cajon Police Lt. Walt Miller.

Medics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Payton was arrested without incident.

According to Miller, the victim and the defendant knew each other and lived in separate rooms. Witnesses said the two were arguing for unknown reasons just before Payton allegedly attacked McCarthy with a blunt object, which turned out to be a frying pan, Miller said.

