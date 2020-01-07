71-Year-Old Man Killed, Another Driver Injured in Rancho Bernardo Crash

Share This Article:

A 71-year-old man was killed and another driver suffered serious injuries Monday night when the first driver pulled out in front of a pickup truck at a Rancho Bernardo intersection.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Rancho Bernardo Road and Meandro Drive, San Diego Police Officer John Buttle said.

The 71-year-old man driving a 2018 Chevrolet Volt was on Meandro Drive when he pulled out in front of a 2001 Toyota Tacoma heading eastbound on Rancho Bernardo Road and the pickup struck the driver’s side of the Chevy, Buttle said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the Toyota driver, a 23- year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment of a broken collarbone and a broken tailbone, the officer said.

It was not immediately clear if intoxication played a role in the collision.

Traffic detectives were investigating the crash.

— City News Service

