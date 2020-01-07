Share This Article:

Border Patrol agents assisted by San Diego firefighters rescued three migrants who got stuck atop a new section of border wall near Otay Mesa.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The rescue occurred around midnight on Sunday after agents on patrol spotted a man and two women who had climbed the new 30-foot, steel-bollard wall under cover of dense fog. The three became stuck atop the wet, slippery wall after smugglers abandoned them.

San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel used a ladder truck to rescue the three people, a 36-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and 18-year-old woman who were all Mexican nationals.

“These three were very fortunate to not have fallen from the top of the wall which could have resulted in serious injury or death,” said Aaron Heitke, acting chief patrol agent of the San Diego sector. “These dangers are not important considerations to smugglers, who place an emphasis on profits over safety.”

3 Mexican Migrants Rescued from Atop New Section of Border Wall was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: