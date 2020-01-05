Share This Article:

A disabled woman unable to escape her burning trailer was rescued from the fire by an El Cajon police officer Sunday morning.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The woman, who was not identified, reportedly suffered smoke inhalation and her son, who also was not identified, received burns to his hands while attempting to put out the flames, according to OnSceneTV.

The fire broke out in the back bedroom of the mobile home around 8 a.m. Sunday at The Palms, a trailer park for senior citizens on the 200 block of S. Second St. in El Cajon. When the police officer arrived, according to the OnSceneTV report, he found the woman in the bedroom unable to leave her bed, which caught on fire as he was trying to pull her to safety.

With the fire spreading, the officer was able to remove the woman from the mobile home. It was while the officer was helping the woman that he discovered she only had one leg.

The son was able to get out on his own. Both victims were transported to UCSD Medical Center.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to OnSceneTV.

The police officer wasn’t named in the report.

— Staff report

Disabled Woman Rescued from Burning Mobile Home by El Cajon Police Officer was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: