Share This Article:

A suspected drugged driver was in custody Saturday morning in connection with a hit-and-run crash near Pechanga Arena that left three pedestrians hospitalized.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Two women and a man were crossing from the north side of the 3500 block of Sports Arena Boulevard outside of a crosswalk at 9:30 p.m. Friday when the driver of a silver 2000 Ford Mustang exited the Home Depot parking lot on the south side of the street, turned right and struck the pedestrians in the No. 2 lane of the street, according to Sgt. Michael Tansey of the San Diego Police Department.

The driver continued eastbound on Sports Arena Boulevard, but his vehicle was later spotted by Harbor Police in the 2000 block of Shelter Island Drive. Witnesses at the crash scene positively identified the Mustang driver, according to police.

Marc Wohlfeil, 54, of San Diego, was taken into custody on suspicion of felony hit-and-run and DUI drugs, Tansey said.

The pedestrians were taken to a hospital. A 55-year-old woman suffered fractures to her face and a brain bleed. A second woman, age 60, sustained a fractured pelvis and left ankle and a 54-year-old man suffered a minor leg injury and cuts to his hands, Tansey said.

A San Diego Gulls game had just ended moments before the crash.

— City News Service

Suspected Drugged Driver Arrested After 3 Pedestrians Hit Near Pechanga Arena was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: