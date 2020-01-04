Pedestrian Critically Injured When Hit by Pickup Truck in Teralta West

Share This Article:

A 50-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized Saturday with life-threatening injuries he sustained when he was struck by a pickup truck in the Teralta West neighborhood.

The man was crossing Orange Avenue at Central Avenue at 10:50 p.m. Friday when the driver of a white 2004 Toyota Tacoma driving eastbound on Orange Avenue struck the pedestrian, according to Sgt. Michael Tansey of the San Diego Police Department.

The driver stayed at the scene and called police, Tansey said.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a lacerated artery to one of his kidneys and a fractured right arm and right leg, Tansey said.

Alcohol or drugs were not considered factors in the crash.

— City News Service

