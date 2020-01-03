Van Fatally Strikes Woman Walking Across State Route 94

A California Highway Patrol cruiser.
A California Highway Patrol cruiser. Photo via CHP

A woman was fatally struck by a van on state Route 94 near Jamul Casino, authorities said Friday.

The collision was reported around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of eastbound state Route 94 and Peaceful Valley Ranch Road, adjacent to the Jamul Casino, California Highway Patrol Officer Travis Garrow said.

A 67-year-old man was behind the wheel of a 1994 Chevrolet Astro Van heading eastbound on SR-94 when he struck the woman as she was crossing outside of a crosswalk, Garrow said.

The woman, who remained unidentified as of Saturday morning, was pronounced dead at the scene, the officer said.

The van driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Garrow said, adding that it remains unclear if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

–City News Service

