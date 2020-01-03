Share This Article:

The mayor of the city of Imperial Beach issued a warning on social media Friday about a sewage blockage just south of the border that could affect communities on the U.S. side.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Serge Dedina shared an alert from the San Diego region of the state Regional Water Quality Control Board warning residents that 300,000 cubic feet of water and debris is clogging Smuggler’s Gulch in Tijuana.

Board officials called for those who reside or do business near Monument Road and Hollister Avenue to be aware of the potential dangers.

Imperial Beach Councilwoman Paloma Aguirre called the blockage “toxic sludge” on social media. She said it threatens her city and the surrounding area.

In addition, according to NBC San Diego, a San Diego police helicopter kept watch Friday over the Tijuana River Valley with personnel warning those below.

We hope that authorities on both sides of the border can avoid an even greater tragedy here. The ⁦@CityofIB⁩ has offered its support to ⁦@cespt⁩ -to address this potential disaster. pic.twitter.com/OKlToNjmGW — Serge Dedina (@Serge4IBMayor) January 4, 2020

The situation raised other issues. Dave Gibson, executive director of the water quality control board, told NBC San Diego that he was concerned about millions of dollars Mexico has allocated to fix faulty pump stations in Tijuana. He feared it might be used to address the current emergency.

– Staff reports

Residents Warned About ‘Toxic Sludge’ From Tijuana That May Flood, Pollute Border Area was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: