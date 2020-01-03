Pedestrian Seriously Injured by Hit-and-Run Driver in Point Loma Heights

Share This Article:

Police Friday were searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck and seriously injured a 60-year-old man as he was crossing a Point Loma Heights street.

It happened around 8:20 p.m. Thursday in the 4000 block of Sports Arena Boulevard, just south of Interstate 8, San Diego Police Sgt. Sean Bannan said.

The victim was crossing Sports Arena Boulevard eastbound, outside of a crosswalk, when a vehicle heading south struck him in the right lane, Bannan said.

The vehicle, described only as a dark-colored Honda, continued southbound on Sports Arena Boulevard and no description of the driver was immediately available, the sergeant said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of a fractured bone in his lower right leg, Bannan said.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to call SDPD at 619- 531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

–City News Service

